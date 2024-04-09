UNSC refers Palestine’s full membership bid to committee

Malta’s U.N. Ambassador Vanessa Frazier proposed that the committee meet on Monday afternoon to consider the application, adding that deliberation has to take place this month. Malta is president of the Security Council for April.

“We sincerely hope after 12 years since we change our status to an observer state, that the Security Council will elevate itself to implementing the global consensus on the two state solution by admitting the state of Palestine for full membership,” Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters after the meeting.

The Palestinian Authority last week formally asked for renewed consideration by the United Nations Security Council of its 2011 application to become a full member of the world body. The Palestinians are a non-member observer state at the United Nations, the same status as the Holy See.

The committee of the 15 members first assesses an application to see if it satisfies requirements for U.N. membership. The application can then either be shelved or put forward for a formal vote in the Security Council. Approval requires at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the U.S., Russia, China, France or Britain.

“The committee has to deliberate within the month of April,” Frazier told reporters ahead of the meeting.

The Security Council earlier on Monday met behind closed doors to discuss the letter from the observer state requesting renewed consideration of their application.

Mansour told Reuters last week that the aim was for the council to take a decision at an April 18 ministerial meeting on the Middle East.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan stated earlier on Monday that a Palestinian state would be a threat to Israel’s national security.

“Granting the Palestinian statehood is not only a blatant violation of the UN Charter, it also violates the fundamental principle that everyone can understand of reaching a solution a lasting solution at the negotiating table,” Erdan told reporters.

“The UN has been sabotaging peace in the Middle East for years. But today marks the beginning of the point of no return.”