UN watchdog says no increase in radiation levels at Iran nuclear sites

“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran – including Fordow – the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time. IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available,” it wrote on X.

It marks the IAEA’s first public comments since the US attacks.

The IAEA will meet on Monday after the United States’ bombing of Iranian nuclear sites.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, its head Rafael Grossi said: “In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the IAEA board of governors for tomorrow.”