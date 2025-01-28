Media WireMiddle East

UN opposes Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans outside coastal enclave

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

The United Nations has announced that it opposes a proposal by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip.

“We would be against any plan that would lead to the forced displacement of people, or would lead to any type of ethnic cleansing,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated during a news conference.

On Saturday, Trump called to “just clean out” Gaza and resettle Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, describing the enclave as a “demolition site” after Israel’s genocidal war.

Dujarric recalled that Egypt, Jordan and the Arab League also opposed Trump’s proposal.

Egypt, Jordan, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued statements vehemently rejecting any call for the displacement or relocation of Palestinians from their land.

