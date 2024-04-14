UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Iran’s retaliation against Israel

A UN schedule released late on Saturday showed the UNSC meeting is scheduled to be held at 04:00 pm local time (20:00 GMT) on Sunday at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Israeli regime permanent representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, requested the council to hold an emergency meeting in a letter on Saturday to the council’s president.

“The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran,” Erdan wrote in a post on X.

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations defended the country’s retaliation against the Zionist regime’s recent terrorist attack on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital.

Iran’s UN mission said in a statement on Saturday, “Iran’s military action was based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter concerning legitimate defense in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus.”

It added, “The matter can be considered as concluded. However, Iran’s UN mission also warned that if the Israeli regime perpetrated another mistake, Iran’s subsequent response could be “remarkably more intense.”

The mission stated that the fight was between Iran and the Israeli regime and that the United States should stay out of it.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of the Iranian Armed Forces on Saturday night, launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied territories, naming the retaliatory action as “Operation True Promise”.

Two weeks ago, Israeli aircraft targeted the Iranian Embassy complex in Damascus, killing seven IRGC members who were on an advisory mission to Syria.