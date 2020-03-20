UN Chief Urges Removal of US Sanctions on Iran

The top Iranian diplomat and the UN chief held a telephone conversation on Friday evening and discussed the latest developments surrounding Iran’s fight against COVID-19 and the obstacles that the Iranian nation is facing in this path.

The phone talks were held as part of the international consultations that Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has been holding about the battle with the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the world and following a letter that he had sent to the UN Secretary-General a couple of days ago.

In the conversation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity and sympathy with the Iranian nation, and stressed the need for the removal of the US sanctions against the Iranian nation for the fight against coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Zarif, for his part, appreciated the stances adopted and the assistance provided by the institutions affiliated with the United Nations, and highlighted the need to abolish the inhumane, cruel, illegal and unilateral sanctions the US has imposed against people of Iran.