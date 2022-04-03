UN chief to Iran FM: Yemen truce victory for all parties

During the talks, the UN secretary general congratulated the establishment of truce in Yemen.

The Iranian foreign minister also welcomed the establishment of truce in Yemen and thanked the secretary general for the role he played in this regard, stressing that the time has come for taking key steps toward establishment of peace and stability in Yemen, especially toward full removal of humanitarian sanctions on the country.

Amir Abdollahian also announced the continued support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for a settlement to the Yemeni crisis and ending the war in the country, noting “we hope, in time with establishment of truce, the full blockade on people of Yemen is also halted, so that this important opportunity is not wasted.”

The Iranian foreign minister also underlined the need for dispatching humanitarian aid to people of Yemen.

Amir Abdollahian also welcomed a visit by the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy Hans Grundberg to the region.

He also talked about the agenda of the Security Council to issue two different statements on Yemen.

“We welcome the issuance of a statement by the Security Council in support of the ceasefire, but if there is another statement that unilaterally, and without taking the Saudi attacks on Yemen into consideration, condemns the National Salvation Government, this will be unconstructive,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister also talked about the latest developments concerning the negotiations in Vienna for removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

“We are close to an agreement in the negotiations and we have conveyed our proposals on the remaining issues through the European Union’s top negotiator to the US side, and the ball is now in the US’s court,” he said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also described the important negotiations in Vienna as significant and expressed hope that the parties to the talks will reach an agreement as soon as possible.