UN chief calls for returning of all sides to JCPOA

Referring the talks over the revival of JCPOA and the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, Guterres said that he will continue supporting the diplomatic path and negotiations until a final agreement is reached.

The UN chief said there is no choice but the return of all sides to the Iran nuclear deal.

Guterres also pointed to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, adding the UN will do its utmost to help the people in the quake zone including in Syria.

The UN secretary general also congratulated the Iranian president and foreign minister on the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian for his part stressed the need to increase international aid for quake-hit people in Turkey and Syria.

He said people are facing a catastrophic situation in Idlib, Syria, because the Syrian government has no access to the region.

He further referred to relief aid Iran is giving to the quake-stricken people and announced Tehran’s readiness to send relief teams to Idlib.

The Iranian foreign minister also spoke about the talks over the revitalization of JCPOA and the necessity of the International Atomic Energy Agency acting professionally. Amirabdollahian said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the IAEA have worked out a framework for cooperation.

He noted that a visit by the IAEA chief to Tehran is on the agenda of both sides.