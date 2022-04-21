UN agrees to reopening of Sana’a International Airport after 6 years: Yemeni govt.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority in Sana’a, Mazen Ghanem, said the UN had notified the National Salvation Government that it had agreed to a first commercial flight from the Sana’a International Airport to the Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan.

Ghanem said the flight would take off on Sunday, April 24, at 8 am local time.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia invaded Yemen in 2015. Shortly afterwards, the aggressor regimes imposed a blockade on the country, including bans on flights to and from the Sana’a International Airport.

Earlier this month, however, the warring sides declared a two-month truce in what was seen as a major breakthrough in Yemen’s seven-year conflict.

The truce was brokered by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, who said while announcing the ceasefire on April 1 that some flights from the Sana’a airport “to predetermined destinations in the region” would become possible under the agreement.

Yemeni sources say the Saudi-led war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis.

Yemen’s economy and basic services have also collapsed as a result, leaving 80% of the population of around 30 million reliant on aid.

The war was meant to remove the Houthi Ansarrulah movement from power. The National Salvattion Government now in place is affiliated with the Houthis.