UN $32mn in cash arrives in Afghanistan

Da Afghanistan Bank’s statement said the money came to Afghanistan through Kabul International Airport and was delivered to Afghanistan’s International Bank.

The statement further added that the IEA welcomes humanitarian assistance in all forms that help the impoverished Afghan people.

The money in cash is part of humanitarian assistance that was pledged by the United Nations in order to prevent the collapse of Afghanistan’s economic system.

The UN has pledged to be providing Afghanistan with up to $32 million cash every week until March 2022 to address the lack of cash in Afghanistan.

Lack of US dollars is currently the biggest problem in Afghanistan that has affected the lives of millions of people as the banking system is still restricted and prices of food items and fuel are nearly doubled compared with 6 months ago.