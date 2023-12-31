UN: Over 300 Palestinians killed in West Bank since 7 October

The figure includes 79 children, according to the UN agency.

Of the dead, 298 were killed by Israeli forces, eight by Israeli settlers and another either by troops or settlers.

This year marks the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied territory since OCHA began recording casualties in 2005.

Violence across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem has flared since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began on October 7. More than 21,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, most of them civilians.

Nearly 4,800 Palestinians have been arrested since the war on Gaza began.

Since October 7, the UN has documented a “sharp rise in settler attacks”, including “shootings, burning of homes and vehicles, and uprooting of trees”.

The UN has urged Israel to “end unlawful killings” of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, warning that the human rights situation in the territory is rapidly deteriorating.