Ulyanov: Western concerns about Iran’s nuclear facilities unfounded

In an exclusive interview with Russia’s Izvestia Newspaper, Mikhail Ulyanov said, “Many of the concerns of Western countries regarding the presence of uranium particles found in Iran’s nuclear sites before 2003 are completely unfounded.”

Describing the Western accusations as ‘boring and annoying’, the Russian envoy said the attitude has made Iranians lose confidence in the Western parties to the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Ulyanov justified the Iranians’ mistrust, saying the Western countries have a dark history of using such allegations as a tool, as was the case with the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s non-existent weapons of mass destruction and more recently the chemical bombardments on civilians in Syria, which the West tries to pin on the Syrian government without providing evidence.

He stated, “For this reason, it is important for the Iranian side to receive guarantees from all parties to the JCPOA that if Tehran gives the explanations required by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and if its Director General Rafael Grossi issues a satisfactory report, the Western countries can no longer raise the issue at the agency’s Board of Governors.”

Iran says it has provided convincing answers to the IAEA regarding the origin of uranium particles found at three sites, stressing it has never sought nuclear weapons.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Monday that any effort to restore the nuclear accord must see inspectors end their probe into the alleged undeclared sites in Iran.