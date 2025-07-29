Iran not seeking war, but to respond firmly to potential onslaught: President Pezeshkian

During a ceremony to receive the credentials of Pierre Cochard, the new Ambassador of France to Tehran, on Monday, President Pezeshkian stated that while Iran is willing to accept supervision of its nuclear activities, this should not be interpreted as disregarding the rights of the Iranian people. The Islamic Republic is ready for dialogue but remains resolute in its response to any future acts of aggression.

The president further noted that Iran, particularly under his administration, is focused on fostering internal unity and engaging with the international community.

However, he criticized Western nations for undermining this effort through false propaganda and unfounded accusations regarding the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Pezeshkian also condemned the brutal actions of the Israeli regime against the oppressed people of Gaza, sharply criticizing the inaction and silence of European countries, especially France, on this matter.

Referring to the massacre of children, women, and men due to starvation resulting from the criminal blockade of Gaza, he asked whether newborns are considered terrorists, who are killed either by bombardment or by the hunger stemming from the siege. The president expressed hope that countries like France would take a more proactive stance in preventing the ongoing crimes of the Israeli regime.

In response, Cochard extended condolences for the loss of Iranian lives in the recent terrorist attack in Zahedan, affirming that France is dedicated to maintaining a path of dialogue and diplomacy while working to strengthen mutual trust. He highlighted that even during the 12-day war, France kept its embassy in Tehran open.

Cochard stressed that the diverse opportunities for cooperation between Tehran and Paris, expressing France’s interest in enhancing interactions.

He reiterated that France believes the only way to resolve differences regarding the nuclear issue is through dialogue and that diplomacy must be given the necessary time to succeed.