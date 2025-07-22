Iranian daily warns against underestimating sanctions snapback mechanism

The editorial draws parallels to former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s dismissal of UN sanctions as mere “pieces of paper,” arguing that such attitudes led to long-term consequences for the nation.

The snapback mechanism enables the reactivation of six UN Security Council resolutions against Iran if the country fails to comply with enrichment limits outlined in the JCPOA.

The newspaper noted deep divisions in Iran over the gravity of this mechanism, noting, while some officials consider it a “gun without bullets,” others warn it functions as a “powerful artillery” with serious consequences.

It further stressed the mechanism’s legal strength under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, enabling broad military and economic measures.

With Russia and China unable to veto its reactivation, and both having previously supported these resolutions, the editorial urged Iran to actively pursue diplomacy with the European JCPOA members, namely France, Britain and Germany.

Given Europe’s current focus on the Ukraine conflict, the paper believes a window remains for Iran to prevent activation through strategic engagement.