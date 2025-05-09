AOEI deputy rejects US claims about Iran’s enrichment activity 

Kamalvandi said Iran is not the only country enriching uranium while not possessing nuclear weapons and that there are several other nations that follow the same path.

He cited countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Argentina, and Germany as examples of nations that engage in uranium enrichment but do not have nuclear weapons.

Kamalvandi criticized the US secretary of state for making what he called an uninformed statement, saying It is unfortunate for the US State Department’s staff that their top diplomat makes such claims without proper research.

He urged US officials to study more and speak more responsibly.

Rubio had earlier claimed that countries engaging in uranium enrichment are typically those that possess nuclear weapons, suggesting that Iran is a unique exception.

The US is among those states caliming Iran is pursuing nukes in its nuclear program. Tehran denies this.