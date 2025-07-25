Iran, E3 resume nuclear talks in Istanbul amid rising tensions

The first face-to-face meeting between Iran and the European parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) comes nearly a month after the 12-day military conflict between Iran and Israel stopped with a ceasefire agreement.

The Iranian delegation is led by deputy foreign ministers Kazem Gharibabadi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

The meeting also includes the participation of a deputy from the EU’s foreign policy chief.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei, the agenda centers on sanctions relief and Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

He emphasized that Tehran intends to firmly present its demands.

Baqaei criticized the European countries for their failure to condemn US-Israeli military aggression, calling their positions “unjustifiable” and inconsistent with their legal and ethical obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“This is a session of accountability,” Baqaei stated, underlining Iran’s intent to seek clear answers and press for commitments related to sanctions and nuclear cooperation.