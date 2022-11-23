Ukraine had no evidence to prove drone claims in meeting with Iran: Source

In a report on Tuesday, Nournews said the expert-level meeting was held recently thanks to Iran’s constant follow-up, after the Ukrainian side failed to join a similar session weeks earlier, which was meant to shed light on Kiev’s claims of Russia’s use of Iranian-supplied arms in the country.

“The Ukrainians, however, brought no defendable document to prove their claims,” said the report.

“It was agreed that [relevant] documents will be put forward, if there are any.”

Commenting on the meeting for his part, the spokesman of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, Oleh Nikolenko, said, “I cannot disclose the details, but I can assure you that the Ukrainian side continues to take the most drastic measures to prevent the use of Iranian weapons by Russia for the war against Ukraine.”

Iran has repeatedly rejected claims by Kiev and its Western allies that Tehran has supplied drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Earlier, the Iranian mission to the UN said important steps have been taken so far in joint interaction between the Iranian and Ukrainian defense experts, and that the cooperation will continue until any misunderstanding in this regard is cleared.