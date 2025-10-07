IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Two security forces killed in terrorist attack in western Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Two members of Iran’s security forces were killed in an attack by an anti-government group on Monday night in the city of Sarvabad, Kordestan Province, according to a statement from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC’s Beit-al-Moqaddas Command in Kordestan announced that the assault targeted the Hezbollah Resistance Base at the Sarvabad three-way junction in western Iran.

The attackers reportedly used a hand grenade during the incident.

The victims were identified as Alireza Valizadeh and Ayoub Shiri.
Three other individuals were injured and transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities have condemned the attack, labeling it a terrorist act carried out by members of “anti-revolutionary groups.” Security forces have reportedly launched an operation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Iranian security forces have periodically clashed with armed groups, mostly foreign-based, on the western border.

