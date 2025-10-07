Two security forces killed in terrorist attack in western Iran

The IRGC’s Beit-al-Moqaddas Command in Kordestan announced that the assault targeted the Hezbollah Resistance Base at the Sarvabad three-way junction in western Iran.
The attackers reportedly used a hand grenade during the incident.
The victims were identified as Alireza Valizadeh and Ayoub Shiri.
Three other individuals were injured and transferred to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities have condemned the attack, labeling it a terrorist act carried out by members of “anti-revolutionary groups.” Security forces have reportedly launched an operation to identify and apprehend those responsible.
Iranian security forces have periodically clashed with armed groups, mostly foreign-based, on the western border.