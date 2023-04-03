Two Palestinians killed, many injured during Israeli raid on Nablus

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that confrontations broke out soon after Israeli forces stormed Nablus, located approximately 49 kilometers (30 miles) north of al-Quds, in the early hours of Monday, with dozens of armored vehicles and special forces.

The victims sustained serious gunshot wounds as Palestinian resistance fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops during the raid. Witnesses described Israeli soldiers opening fire indiscriminately.

Ahmed Jibril, director of ambulance and emergency services at the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Nablus, said the pair were transported to Rafidia Surgical Hospital and Nablus Speciality Hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly afterward.

He added that Israeli troops raided Nablus Speciality Hospital with poisonous gas bombs.

The Israeli forces also arrested two citizens after they forced their way into their houses and ransacked all properties.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against occupation.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.