Two more Iranian generals killed in Israeli attack

By IFP Media Wire

Two other high-ranking officials of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces have been confirmed killed in the military strikes launched by the Israeli regime on Tehran in the early hours of Friday.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces for Operation, Brigadier General Mahdi Rabbani, and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces for Intelligence, Brigadier General Gholamreza Mehrabi were declared on Saturday to have been martyred in the Israeli strikes.

The Israeli regime attacked a number of residential neighborhoods of Tehran as well as military and nuclear sites in other parts of Iran in the early hours of June 13.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and at least six Iranian nuclear scientists have been martyred in the strikes.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Zionist regime that it will receive a severe punishment for the strike, saying, “With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”

