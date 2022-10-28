Friday, October 28, 2022
Two members of Basij Force shot dead in northern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Crime Scene

An unknown gunman fatally shot two young members of Iran’s volunteer Basij Force in the northern city of Amol, Mazandaran Province.

Late on Thursday, the two men, identified as Hadi Chaksari and Ali Fazeli, were shot dead in the chest by the assailant at 20:00 local time while they were on their way out of a mosque, local security officials said.

The streets of Amol were calm at the time of the terrorist crime, although a series of unrest and riots were reported in a number of other cities.

A number of similar assassinations have been reported over the past days in some cities including Tehran, Malayer and Mahabad.

Iranian cities have witnessed a series of on-and-off unrest and deadly riots since September 16, when a young Iranian women died in police custody.

Her death was attributed to police mistreatment by many, triggering protests that according to officials, were quickly hijacked by rioters and violent agents linked to foreign parties.

