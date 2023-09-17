Armed terrorists attack security forces in southern Iran, one killed three wounded

Esmail Ghezel Sofla said two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle started the shootout at 19:50 (local time) on Friday, targeting the security forces stationed in a main square of the city on the anniversary of the deadly protests and riots in Iran.

The deputy governor said the assailants immediately fled the scene, but police and security forces have launched a probe into the incident to find the culprits.

The deadly shooting took place as Iranian security forces have been on standby across the country to bring any violence on the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, under control. The death in police custody of Mahsa Amini last year caused a major upheaval in the country that left hundreds of people including security forces killed and wounded.

Iranian intelligence forces say they have foiled several terrorist attempts and have arrested scores of members of terrorist groups during the past days.