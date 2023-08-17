Iran’s Leader: Enemy seeking to smear IRGC

“The reason for that is that the IRGC and Basij are attractive, and this attractiveness makes the enemy worried and agitated,” said Ayatollah Khamenei in a meeting with IRGC commanders in Thursday.

“They (the enemy) have to tarnish the IRGC’s image with false news and rumors as well as different kinds of deception and ploys,” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted the enemy wouldn’t like the IRGC to serve as a role model and source of learning for others.

“The IRGC is the largest anti-terrorism organization in the world,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“As far as I know, no other military body in the world enjoys so much spiritual, ethical and political health,” the Leader explained.

He said the IRGC has not stopped since it started its activities decades ago.“Its activities have continued till today, so much so that after around four decades, we now have a massive and fully-equipped defense and military hub,” the Leader noted.

“The IRGC is a well-quipped military organization, is an efficient and independent organization which can do jobs that many of the world’s major armies can’t,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.