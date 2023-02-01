Wednesday, February 1, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Turkish base northern in Iraq comes under rocket attacks

By IFP Media Wire
Turkish Troops in Syria

Unidentified attackers fired eight rockets at a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Wednesday, the Counter-Terrorism Group, a security organisation in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, has announced.

A Turkish security source said the attack had caused no damage and there were no casualties in the base, without going into further detail.

An Iraqi security source who declined to be identified stated an Iraqi contractor in the base had been wounded.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the early hours on the Zilkan base, which hosts Turkish troops in Ninevah province of northern Iraq.

Ankara has been carrying out operations in Iraq for decades against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has bases in the region. It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. read more

The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks