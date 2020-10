Trump’s Illness, Persepolis ACL Success Make Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, October 4, 2020, and picked headlines from 16 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iraqi Health Ministry Invites People to Pay Online Pilgrimage

2- Zarif: Atomic War Has No Winner

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Family Trip of British, Swiss, Danish Ambassadors to Yazd

2- Zarif: US Caused Heavy Damage to NPT

3- No Foreign Bank Exchanges with Iran Even One US Dollar: Official

4- Iran’s Persepolis Defeats Saudi’s Al-Nassr

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Persepolis’ Big Win in AFC Champions League

2- Tehran Finally Shut Down over COVID-19

3- Trump Contracts Coronavirus, Global Markets Run a Fever

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Conservatives Increase Their Activities for 2021 Presidential Elections

2- Rouhani Says Those Not Observing COVID-19 Protocols Will Be Fined

* No Arba’een March, Even in Western Borders, Even in Symbolic Mode

3- Firm Decisions Taken to Shut Down Tehran for One Week

4- Tehran Warns Warring Sides against Violation of Iran Territory on Sidelines of Karabakh Conflict

5- Endless War of Karabakh

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Is Baku-Yerevan Peace Possible?

2- Asia Conquered by Iran’s Red Army

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Terror Attack in Nangarhar Leaves 18 Killed, 40 Wounded

2- Persepolis Advances to Final Match of AFC Champions League

Iran Newspaper:

1- Hospitals Cannot Bear It Anymore

2- Hard-Working Team of Persepolis Becomes Asia’s Finalist Despite AFC Ban on Alkasir

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Joy of Advancing to AFC Champions League Final

Javan Newspaper:

1- Macron’s Islamophobia amid Isolation of French Muslims

2- Persepolis Wins Despite Al Saud’s Dirty Game

3- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Iran Won’t Tolerate Violation of Its Territory

4- White House Hiding Truth about Trump’s Medical Conditions

5- Fining People in Order to Control COVID-19 Outbreak Which Is Already Out of Control

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iraqis to Attend Arba’een March This Year on Behalf of Gen. Soleimani, Abu Mahdi

2- Trump Has Breathing Difficulty: CBS Says White House Is in Fear

3- US Senator to CNN: US Worried about Iran’s Use of Trump’s Illness to Take Revenge for Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Threats of Karabakh Conflict for Iran

2- Trump Leaves White House with Coronavirus

3- Israel Cries Foul about Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- White House in Crisis

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Half of Asian Cup Painted Red

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Clash in Karabakh, Mortar Shells in Iran

2- Zarif Delivers Atomic Speech

3- Fines for Controlling COVID-19

Sobh-e Now Newspaper:

1- Iran Defeats Both Saudis, AFC

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Iran Takes Fine Revenge from Dirty Saudi Game