Trump’s aide sets 100-day timeline to end Ukraine war

“I know I’m on the clock,” retired US Army lieutenant general Keith Kellogg told Fox News on Wednesday.

“I would like to set a goal on a personal level, on a professional level. I would say let’s set it at 100 days and move your way back.”

Kellogg stressed that Trump remains committed to restarting negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to find a settlement to the fighting, which has claimed “enormous” casualties on both sides.

“He’s not trying to give something to Putin or to the Russians. He’s actually trying to save Ukraine and save their sovereignty. And he’s going to make sure that it’s equitable and that it’s fair,” Kellogg added.

He argued that “the biggest mistake President [Joe] Biden made is the fact that he’s never engaged in any conversations with Putin.”

“He hasn’t talked to him in over two years,” Kellogg said, adding that Trump “does talk to adversaries and allies alike.”

Trump has repeatedly vowed to quickly mediate a successful peace deal, but offered little specifics. According to media reports, his team is considering freezing the conflict along the current front line.

Negotiations between Moscow and Kiev broke down in spring 2022, with both sides accusing each other of making unrealistic demands. Putin stated that for any settlement to work, Ukraine must abandon its plans to join NATO and renounce its claims on Crimea and four other former Ukrainian territories that have joined Russia.