Trump presidency will ‘bring back hostages, and defeat Iran”: New Israeli DM

New Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory and said Israel's alliance with the US would stand firm against their arch-foe Iran.

“Congratulations to president-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory. Together we’ll strengthen the US-Israel alliance, bring back the hostages, and stand firm to defeat the axis of evil led by Iran,” he wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara also congratulated Donald and Melania Trump on the former US president’s apparent win in the elections.

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” he said in an English-language statement written in Trump’s trademark over-the-top style.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!” he added.

Netanyahu has fired his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, replacing him with Katz.

On October 26, Israeli fighter jets used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire projectiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces confirmed that a significant number of the missiles were intercepted, and the Israeli warplanes were blocked from entering Iran’s airspace.

Iran has stressed it is resolved to respond to the act of aggression and will not abandon its right.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday warned the United States and Israel that they will definitely receive a teeth-breaking response for their assault.

