Trump tells Iran to make a nuclear agreement “before there is nothing left”

The Trump administration wants to use the war Israel started to get the Iranians back to the nuclear talks when they are in a weaker position.

A U.S. official said White House envoy Steve Witkoff still wants to meet Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday for the planned sixth round of the nuclear talks. But the Iranians said they are not going to participate.

Trump is expected to convene the national security council in the White House situation room at 11am to discuss the war between Israel and Iran, the White House said.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to just do it. But no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday morning.

Trump added he warned Iran that military action against its nuclear program “would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told.”

“Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!” he stressed.

The president said another planned wave of attacks against Iran will be “even more brutal” and called on the Iranians to make a deal and “save what was once known as the Iranian Empire”.

“JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote.

Trump posted again on Truth Social and stressed that two months ago he gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to make a deal. “Today is day 61. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!” he wrote.

Iran has held the United States responsible for the dangerous consequences of Israel’s onslaught that violated the country’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty. Tehran has also warned that the Zionist regime must now await a harsh punishment.”