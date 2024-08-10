Top official: Iran made preparations for harsh punishment of Israel

The political adviser to the Iranian Leader, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, posted a message on his X social media account on Saturday to also censure the Israeli regime’s ongoing onslaught against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

He wrote, “The only goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshippers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is warmongering and leading ceasefire talks to failure.”

Shamkhani added that Iran has gone through the legal, diplomatic, and media processes for a retaliatory operation and “the preparations for a severe punishment of the regime, that only understands the language of force, have been made.”

Israel assassinated Haniyeh, an official guest of Iran who enjoyed diplomatic immunity, on July 31 in the Iranian capital Tehran by targeting him at his residence.

Iran has vowed a crushing response, warning Israel it would be harsher than the mid-April drone and missile operation that only targeted military and strategic sites inside Israel.