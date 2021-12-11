Top Iranian negotiator: Nuclear deal a redline

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and top nuclear negotiator has said sticking points of the past 6 rounds of talks with the P4+1 group of countries have not been resolved yet.

Ali Bagheri was speaking in an interview with Iran’s English news channel Press TV.

He said Iran will accept nothing short of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

Bagheri noted that Iran’s red-line is the JCPOA, to which the US intends to return. He said the rationale behind Iran’s stance in this regard is absolutely clear and the other sides understand this.

Bagheri added that the differences required decision-making at the highest level and are still on the table.

He added that Iran has outlined its views regarding its nuclear activities, the sanctions removal and verification of the sanctions removal.

According to the Iranian deputy foreign minister, the other sides have accepted some of Iran’s proposals but have rejected some others.

He noted that there are some other issues over which Iran and the P4+1 group must hold talks at a higher level.

Bagheri said Iran will not pre-judge about the US behavior in the talks and that Tehran is looking forward to seeing Washington’s new approach.

Intense negotiations over the removal of the US sanctions and Washington’s return have been continuing in Vienna since Thursday.