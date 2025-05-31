Top Iranian MP: Uranium enrichment non-negotiable

Azizi said no negotiations have ever been held on this core issue.

The MP stressed that any proposals seeking to undermine or eliminate Iran’s right to enrich uranium are not acceptable and not presentable. “

There has been excellent coordination between the Commission, the Foreign Ministry, and the negotiating team”, he said.

The lawmaker added that after each round of talks with the US, negotiators have briefed MPs in detail.

Azizi praised the negotiating team for adhering strictly to national interests and the red lines defined by leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. He underscored that only proposals that fully recognize Iran’s right to enrichment will be open to negotiation or potential agreement.

Azizi underscored Parliament’s continued close monitoring of the negotiation process, saying both the legislative body and the Foreign Ministry remain fully engaged in overseeing the developments.

Iran and the US have so far held five rounds on indirect nuclear talks mediated by Oman.