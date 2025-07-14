Top Iranian commander warns of stronger response if Israel strikes again

During a visit to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, Mousavi met with commanders and personnel, praising their role in defending Iran during the 12-day conflict in June.

He highlighted the Aerospace Force’s achievements as more significant than some of Iran’s major operations during the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s.

“Never before has the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic faced such a threat,” Mousavi stated. “By the grace of God, our Aerospace Force struck decisively, cutting off the hands of our enemies.”

He paid tribute to the late General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a key figure in Iran’s missile and drone development, calling his legacy enduring and inspirational for future generations. General Hajizadeh and several other top military commanders were assassinated in Israeli strikes on June 13.

General Mousavi emphasized that Iran’s defense production continues around the clock and affirmed that Iran’s forces will carry forward the mission of fallen commanders until full victory is achieved.