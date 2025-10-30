Top Iranian commander: 12-day conflict with Israel proved passive defense is national duty

In a message marking Iran’s Passive Defense Week, Mousavi said the 12-day conflict with the US and Israel in June demonstrated the need to strengthen non-military defense systems across the country’s critical infrastructure.

He noted that passive defense, focused on prevention, preparedness, and resilience, forms the foundation of national security in the face of modern, hybrid threats.

He described passive defense as “the backbone of infrastructural resilience and social stability,” highlighting its role in countering cyber, biological, chemical, radiological, and technological warfare.

Mousavi also praised two decades of efforts by Iranian experts, which have turned passive defense into a scientific and institutionalized framework for enhancing national preparedness.

Paying tribute to late military and scientific figures, including Maj. Gen. Hassan Firouzabadi and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was assassinated by Israel, he expressed confidence that maintaining Iran’s Islamic and revolutionary identity remains the key to enduring stability and national unity.