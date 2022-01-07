Top Iranian clubs Persepolis and Esteghlal kicked out of competition

The decision was made pursuant to Articles 14.4 and 14.5 of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations which were read together with Article 4.1.4 of the Procedural Rules Governing the Entry Control Body.

The ECB determined that the three clubs had not satisfied all the mandatory criteria as required under Articles 3.1 and 3.2(a) of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations.

This automatically resulted in the clubs’ becoming ineligible to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.

Additionally, the ECB also rejected the extraordinary application submitted by Gol Gohar Sirjan FC.

Now the only Iranian football clubs that are qualified to take part in the Asian Champions League are Sepahan Esfahan FC and Foolad Khuzestan FC.