Top Iranian clubs Persepolis and Esteghlal kicked out of competition

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Asian Football Federation’s independent Entry Control Body has decided to revoke the licences of Persepolis FC, Esteghlal FC and Gol Gohar Sirjan FC, which are all soccer clubs from the Islamic Republic of Iran, to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.

The decision was made pursuant to Articles 14.4 and 14.5 of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations which were read together with Article 4.1.4 of the Procedural Rules Governing the Entry Control Body.

The ECB determined that the three clubs had not satisfied all the mandatory criteria as required under Articles 3.1 and 3.2(a) of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations.

This automatically resulted in the clubs’ becoming ineligible to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.

Additionally, the ECB also rejected the extraordinary application submitted by Gol Gohar Sirjan FC.

Now the only Iranian football clubs that are qualified to take part in the Asian Champions League are Sepahan Esfahan FC and Foolad Khuzestan FC.

