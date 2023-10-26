Top Iran cmdr.: Israeli troops to be swallowed in case of Gaza ground invasion

Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said on Thursday “With the al-Aqsa Flood operation, all colonial powers were crushed.”

He was referring to the surprise attack of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas against Israel on October 7.

General Salami also referred to the US unwavering support for Israel, adding the United States has antagonized the Muslim world, and this enmity is growing day by day.

He added Washington’s colonial policies are taking their victims in almost all territories of Islamic countries.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani blamed the US for Israeli crimes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“The US government is directly responsible for the crimes committed by the Israeli regime,” he said.

He said Iran’s top priority is to see an end to the Israeli bombardment of people in Gaza.

“We are witnessing an unequal battle launched by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian nation,” he added.

Around 7,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli army attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Israel says it will launch a ground invasion against Gaza.