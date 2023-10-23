Top commander: Iran supports resistance, but has not supplied missiles, weapons

Addressing a gathering of students at Tehran University on Monday, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said resistance forces have become independent and have upgraded their equipment throughout years.

The Iranian commander, while stressing the Palestinian resistance factions’ stand-alone operation on October 7 that “left Israelis in shock”, added if it is necessary and in case the Iranian forces are “instructed”، they will even target the Israeli-occupied city of Haifa.

Meanwhile Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani termed the Israeli regime’s non-stop assault and aggression on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the recent past as a “political suicide.”

In a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Brigadier General Ashtiani said, “The Israeli regime is trying to cover up its irreparable and unprecedented operational and intelligence failure” by killing Palestinian children and civilians.”

He also praised the Syrian government’s “decisive” stance against the Israeli regime, saying it should serve as a role model for Arab and Muslim states that seek to normalize relations with the occupying regime.