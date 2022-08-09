Three Palestinians killed in Israel raid in Nablus

The ministry of health announced three Palestinians who were brought to hospital in very critical condition have died of their wounds, adding tens of people were wounded by live bullets, some of them are in critical condition.

It identified the dead as Ibrahim Nabulsi, Islam Sabbouh, and Hussein Jamal Taha.

The injuries occurred during clashes that broke out when Israeli soldiers raided the old city of Nablus and surrounded a building, which the army later destroyed.

It came after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed “deep concern” about the situation in the Gaza Strip during an emergency meeting to discuss the Israeli regime’s latest aggression in the besieged enclave.

During the meeting, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour slammed Israel’s “unjustified aggression”, urging the Council to take action to stop the killing of Palestinian children.

“Are you ready to say enough is enough? As the highest authority responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security?” he asserted. “How many more children do we have to bury until someone says enough is enough?”

At least 44 Palestinians, including 15 children, were killed after Israel began a series of bombardments of Islamic Jihad positions in Gaza on Friday. Hundreds of people in the territory were injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The resistance movement fired thousands of rockets in response.

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing of Gaza on Monday said a total of 1,746 housing units were partially or fully damaged in the latest Israeli strikes.

According to the report, the Israeli forces destroyed 18 units in full and partially destroyed 71 other units that have become uninhabitable.

The strikes also left 1,675 housing units damaged, but still inhabitable, the ministry said.

The demolitions add to the plight of Gazans who are grappling with low standards of living due to the Israeli blockade that has been in place since 2007.