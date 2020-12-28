Tehran, Yerevan Discuss Natural Gas-Electricity Barter Deal

Iran and Armenia have discussed exports of natural gas as well as the extension of a natural gas-electricity barter agreement.

The heads of the Iranian and Armenian delegations that exchanged views on these issues described their discussions as constructive.

“In their meeting today, the two Iranian and Armenian delegations discussed the expansion of long-term relations in the domain of energy and reached agreement on key issues,” said Amir-Hossein Zamaninia, Iran’s deputy oil minister for international and commercial affairs, who led the Iranian delegation.

“The two sides decided to put off until a future time discussions on certain technical issues pertaining to the export of gas along with the gas-electricity barter deal,” said the Iranian official.

“After those issues are finalized, a long-term agreement will be signed in that regard,” he added following his meeting with the Armenian delegation.

Head of the Armenian delegation Hakob Vardanyan, in turn, said his country had been discussing gas exports and the extension of a gas barter deal with Iran for one and a half years, describing his talks with the Iranian delegation as very constructive.

He said the two sides reached agreement on some of the fundamental issues.

Back in 2004, Tehran and Yerevan signed a natural gas and electricity barter agreement under which Iran’s exported gas would be used as fuel for power stations in Armenia and, in return, Iran would import electricity from Armenia.

Armenia began importing natural gas form Iran in mid-2009.