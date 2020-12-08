Tehran Won’t Negotiate with West on Regional Issues: Zarif

The Iranian foreign minister says Iran will not negotiate with the West on the region, but always stands ready for talks with neighbouring countries.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said Western countries’ interference is the root cause of problems facing regional countries.

“It seems some of our neighbours want the West to be part of negotiations with Iran!” he noted.

“But we will not hold talks with Western countries on the region,” Zarif stressed.

“However, we are ready for talks with our neighbours, and plans such as the one on regional security presented in 1986, [the plan on the formation of] a regional forum for dialogue in 2016 and the Hormuz peace initiative in 2019 all bear testament to that,” he said.