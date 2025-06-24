IFP ExclusiveLocal

Tehran residents rally in support of armed forces following Zionist aggression

By IFP Editorial Staff

Thousands of Tehran residents gathered on Tuesday evening in Enghelab Square to express gratitude to Iran’s Armed Forces for their decisive response to recent Zionist attacks and to reaffirm national solidarity behind the country’s leadership.

The demonstrators, representing a wide cross-section of society including women and children, carried Iranian flags, portraits of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and images of recent martyrs. Many held placards reading slogans such as “We stand firm to the end,” “America is complicit in all Zionist crimes,” “No to imposed peace, yes to just peace,” and “Labbayk Ya Khamenei.”

Chanting “No compromise, no surrender—battle with America,” “Death to America,” and “Death to child-killing Israel,” participants voiced strong support for the Armed Forces and called for vigilance against further aggression by the Zionist regime.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks