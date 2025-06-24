Tehran residents rally in support of armed forces following Zionist aggression

The demonstrators, representing a wide cross-section of society including women and children, carried Iranian flags, portraits of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and images of recent martyrs. Many held placards reading slogans such as “We stand firm to the end,” “America is complicit in all Zionist crimes,” “No to imposed peace, yes to just peace,” and “Labbayk Ya Khamenei.”

Chanting “No compromise, no surrender—battle with America,” “Death to America,” and “Death to child-killing Israel,” participants voiced strong support for the Armed Forces and called for vigilance against further aggression by the Zionist regime.