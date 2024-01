The Milad Tower’s illumination faded from 8:00 PM to 9:24 PM, symbolizing a nation’s reverence for the oppressed souls, and in solemn remembrance of the victims of the terrorist attack.

On January 3, twin explosions targeted a ceremony held in Kerman to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

84 were killed and around 300 others were injured in the blasts. Daesh is said to have claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.