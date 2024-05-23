Thursday, May 23, 2024
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Tehran hosts meeting of resistance groups

By IFP Editorial Staff
Meeting of resistance groups

Leaders and high-ranking officials of the resistance movements in the region held a meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony for late President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force, General Esmaeil Qaani, hosted the meeting.

The head of political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, the deputy secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassim, the spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam and the IRGC Commander in Chief Major General Hossein Salami were among the participants of the meeting.

Meeting of resistance groups

The latest developments in the Gaza Strip following the anti-Israel Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Palestinian forces and the role of the resistance were discussed in the meeting.

The representatives and officials pledged that they would continue to support the resistance until the complete victory of the Palestinians in Gaza.

