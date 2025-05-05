Tehran judiciary employs AI to track financial networks in fuel smuggling cases

According to Ali Alqasi, Chief Justice of Tehran Province, courts have mandated financial tracking in such cases, and initial reports confirm the integration of AI tools to support these efforts.

During a recent briefing on the status of fuel smuggling cases, Alqasi described the illicit trade as a serious contributor to energy imbalance and stressed the judiciary’s commitment to a systemic and expert-led crackdown.

A special task force involving law enforcement and relevant agencies has been established in Tehran to combat fuel smuggling more effectively.

Among recent operations, 14 illegal fuel storage centers were dismantled in Robat Karim, near the capital Tehran, uncovering over 250,000 liters of contraband fuel, he noted, adding seven individuals were arrested, accused of tapping into high-pressure gas pipelines illegally.

In nearby Shahriar County also, 100,000 liters of smuggled fuel were seized, with three suspects detained.

According to a recent report by Iran’s Anti-Smuggling Headquarters, the country is losing between 20-28 million liters of fuel daily to smuggling operations, costing the country $140 million in potential export revenues each day.

The staggering losses could theoretically provide every Iranian citizen with 4 million tomans in annual subsidies if recovered.