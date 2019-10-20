The exhibition presented several works of art created with different techniques. The spiral and circular forms of the artworks have been inspired by the geometry of the traditional and classical arts of Iran, especially architecture.

The title of the exhibition was derived from a sonnet by famous Persian poet Hafez that highlights the importance of the circular form in the ontology of Iranian people, especially in different fields of philosophy, art and literature.

Omid Khakbaz, born in 1978 in Tehran, is a self-trained artist who has studied painting and graphic arts. In the past five years, he continuously sought to create modern works using calligraphic elements.

He has successful experiences in cultural and artistic management and his works have been depicted in several overseas and domestic exhibitions.

