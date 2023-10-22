Sunday, October 22, 2023
Tehran to host ‘3+3’ format meeting on Caucasus

By IFP Editorial Staff
The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia will meet in the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday for the second meeting of “3+3” to discuss the issues of the South Caucasus region in order to help tackle the regional issues, according to Iranian news agency IRNA.

The 3+3 cooperation format includes the three South Caucasus countries of Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan plus Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

One of the outstanding goals of the regional group is to resolve the problems of the region without the interference of extra-regional and Western countries.

The meeting is also expected to discuss ties among the regional countries and promote political, economic, security, transit, and energy cooperation, IRNA reported.

A pivotal issue expected to be raised on Monday’s meeting is the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The first meeting of the group was held last year in the Russian capital Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers without the participation of Georgia.

