Armenia hands over to Azerbaijan completely agreed draft of peace treaty

“Armenia has handed over to Azerbaijan the tenth edition of the draft peace treaty. This draft includes the entire agreed text, completely agreed articles or agreed parts of articles,” he said.

According to the top Armenian diplomat, Armenia and Azerbaijan have all the chances to sign a peace treaty soon. “We believe that there is a real opportunity to sign a peace agreement soon and open up a new page of lasting stability in the South Caucasus,” he stressed.

However, in his words, this agreement will not be able to resolve all the problems with Baku. “We will have to address other problems later if the sides agree to do so,” he added.

The senior Armenian diplomat also hailed the active political dialogue and the solid basis for cooperation between Armenia and the European Union countries, the ministry added.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have engaged in a series of bloody confrontations since both republics declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The two countries fought a war over the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, and Azerbaijani forces clashed with the province’s separatist forces in 2023. The conflict ended with the dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh’s government and the return of the province to Azerbaijani control.

Although situated inside Azerbaijani territory, Nagorno-Karabakh was governed by ethnic Armenian separatists until last year. Before the fall of the USSR, the province had ruled itself as an autonomous region within the Azerbaijan SSR.