“On December 26, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Bouillon was summoned to the [Azerbaijani] Ministry of Foreign Affairs” to inform her about the decision, the Azerbaijani diplomatic agency said in a statement.

The head of the French diplomatic mission was handed a note of protest, the ministry added.

On December 23, a number of Azerbaijani media outlets reported that a French spy network had been exposed in the South Caucasian republic.