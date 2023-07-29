Tehran criminal court names 104 fugitive MKO members to be tried

The advertisement appeared in large-circulation newspapers on Saturday, announcing that the named individuals would have one month’s time to introduce defense attorneys to the court.

It said that since a lawsuit had been filed against them earlier, and since their whereabouts were unknown, they would have to come forward and name their attorneys. “Otherwise, the necessary decision would be taken according to law.”

Among the individuals named were Masoud Rajavi and Maryam Qajar Azedanlou (Rajavi), the ringleaders of the MKO terrorist group.

Last month, Albanian police raided a camp where the members of the MKO were housed, seizing computer devices linked to prohibited activities. The raid targeted the Ashraf-3 camp near Manze, a small hill town 30 kilometers (20 miles) west of Albania’s capital, Tirana.

Albania has been sheltering the MKO members at the camp since 2013.

Later, the Iranian Fars news agency reported that some of the devices seized in Manze had been handed over to Iran.

More than 17,000 Iranians, including government officials, have fallen victim to the MKO terrorist acts.

The MKO sided with the regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the 1980-88 war, involving in the killing of Iranians.