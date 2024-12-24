Tehran’s air quality in red zone, elementary schools closed

The Tehran Governor’s Office announced on Monday night that elementary schools, preschools, and kindergartens will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecasts from the Tehran Meteorological Department predict that air pollution will persist in high-traffic urban areas and central as well as southern parts of the province for the next five days.

Local dust, pollutant accumulation, reduced air quality, and occasional visibility reduction are expected.

Several other cities and provinces, including Mashhad, Isfahan, and Alborz, have also moved their schools online for Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health advises the public, especially vulnerable groups, to wear masks.

The Head of the Air Health and Climate Change Group at the Ministry stressed the importance of drinking sufficient water to maintain children’s health, warning some pollutants can even cross the placenta, posing risks to the fetus.

With the air expected to remain stagnant through the week, Friday is anticipated to bring rain, which may help alleviate the pollution in Tehran.