Tasnim: Reports suggest rise in cancer cases among MEK women in Albania camp amid restrictions on medical access

By IFP Editorial Staff
A source familiar with the situation inside the Albanian camp housing members of the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) terrorist group says that a significant number of women residing there have recently developed cancer, while access to medical services has reportedly been reduced.

The information, attributed to a former MEK member who fled the camp, was shared with Tasnim News Agency.

According to the account, restrictions by Albanian authorities and internal limitations imposed by the group’s leadership have made it difficult for affected members to leave the facility for treatment.

The source described growing dissatisfaction and despair within the camp, known as Ashraf-3.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that Zahra Bani Jamali, a senior MEK member, may have died in recent days due to cancer, though no independent confirmation has been issued.

The report further notes that while Western governments and Israel continue to offer political and financial support to the MEK, they have increasingly shifted their backing toward other opposition groups, aware of the long-standing public hostility in Iran toward the terrorist organization.

According to the source, the perceived decline in external attention has deepened frustration among camp residents and spurred more attempts to leave the group.

The MEK terror group is responsible for the killing of thousands of Iranian officials and ordinary citizens. During the Iran–Iraq war in the 1980s, the MEK allied itself with Iraqi forces.

