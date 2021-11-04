Talks on Iran nuclear deal to resume in Vienna on November 29: Tehran

A senior Iranian diplomat says negotiations are slated to resume in Vienna on November 29, on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“In a phone conversation with Mr. Enrique Mora (the EU representative in the Vienna talks), we agreed to resume the negotiations on November 29 aimed at lifting the illegal and inhumane [US] sanctions,” tweeted Ali Baqeri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, who is also Tehran’s top nuclear negotiator.

The two diplomats had already agreed to resume talks between Iran and the 4+1 group after November.

The US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA under former President Donald Trump in 2018 and re-imposed the sanctions as part of its policy of “maximum pressure” targeting the Islamic Republic.

Its European allies in the agreement, namely the UK, France, and Germany, bowed down to the American pressure and started toeing the sanctions line as closely as possible.

The talks began earlier this year to examine the potential of the US’s return to the JCPOA, and the reversal of a set of nuclear countermeasures that Iran has been taking in reaction to the Western allies’ non-commitment to the deal.

The negotiations, however, halted in the run-up to Iran’s presidential elections in June.